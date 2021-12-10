Geneva looking for safe routes for children to get to school

GENEVA — Public meetings are taking place to get feedback on potential plans to make travel routes to school safer, said Geneva City Councilman Jeff Griffiths.
Griffiths said he wrote a grant, with the approval of Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette and the Geneva Area City Schools, and a tentative plan is being created regarding ways to help insure safety for children going to and from school.
The meetings will be facilitated by Nora Anderson, a consultant writing the plan for the Ohio Department of Transportation, Griffiths said.
“Public feedback is an integral part of the development of the School Travel Plan, from parent surveys to public meetings. The most effective plans are the ones that reflect the voices of the parents, families and communities,” Anderson stated in a news release.
Two public meetings are scheduled to review the plan with an informal presentation from 1 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. and a formal presentation from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Geneva Platt R. Spencer School and an informal presentation from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. followed by a formal presentation from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at Geneva Middle School, also on Dec. 16.
Griffiths said he also got some feedback from about 10 people at the Geneva Christmas Parade.
Griffiths said Safe Routes to School is a national approach through state Departments of Transportation that provides resources, technical assistance and project funding to encourage and enable students in grades K-8 to walk or ride their bikes to school.
“The Ohio Deparment of Transportation oversees the program in Ohio,” he said.
The program is funded through ODOT at the rate of $4 million annually, Griffiths said.
“We are happy to collaborate with the city of Geneva to be a part of this Safe Routes to School Program so that our students will have safe travel routes to school whether walking or biking,” said Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn in a news release.
