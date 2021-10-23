GENEVA — City leaders spent almost four hours reviewing the 2022 proposed city budget on Friday during an annual finance committee hearing with council, Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette and department heads.
The budget process starts in the middle of summer when a county mandated tax review is due and the month of September is a time to target department needs with Varckette and department heads, said Geneva Finance Director Jennifer Cecil.
The proposed 2022 budget is $5,973,805.10 and comes from a variety of funding sources ranging from income tax to federal and state money funneled to the city.
Varckette said the budget is a tight one, but will allow the city to provide the services citizens are accustomed to receiving. He said there are a variety of areas of the budget that will need tweaking as the process goes on including union contracts that are up for negotiation, street improvements and other expenses.
How to use the American Rescue Plan Act funds is still under discussion by council and Varckette. He said using the money to leverage existing planned projects is the most likely plan for the funds.
When the decisions on exact projects are made, it will clear money for general fund use if all goes to plan, Varckette said.
“We continue to talk with the county regarding ways to reduce operating expenses [in the water department],” he said of another area of potentially shifting budgetary funds.
Geneva Councilman Jeffrey Griffiths encouraged the administration to move forward with the idea. He said grant writing is important and he would also like to see comprehensive city planning as well.
“I think the expenses would pay back 10 fold,” he said.
Some city expenses that do not occur every year were also discussed during the meeting. Cecil said the city has to pay $2,500 every year for a specific maintenance expense at the veterans memorial.
City Councilwoman Cynthia Miller asked if maintenance costs would rise if the clock in downtown Geneva were to be moved to the memorial. Cecil said they likely would rise.
Varckette said several places are being considered to move the historic clock that needs to be relocated due to the West Main Street project.
Varckette said 2022 will be a busy year with the West Main Street project with a proposed cost of more than $6 million; the Memorial Field renovation and other projects with most of the funding in place.
City residents may come to City Hall and review a copy of the budget, but can’t take it from the building Cecil said.
The first reading of the budget will likely occur Monday at the regular City Council meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.