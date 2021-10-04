Geneva hires new fire chief

GENEVA — A new chief is scheduled to take command of the Geneva Fire Department this morning as David Shook brings decades of experience to his job.
Shook replaces Dale Arkenburg who retired in July after 25 years with the department.
“Chief Shook brings a significant amount of experience and leadership skills to the Geneva Fire Department and we are very enthusiastic about having him join our administrative team,” said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
“We are excited to have him on board. We are ready to move forward,” he said. The city was waiting for several weeks for the employment screening process to be completed, Varckette said at a recent council meeting.
Shook said he has been in the firefighting business since 1980 when he was able to participate in a practice fire while in college and decided he found his future.
“I am in a job I absolutely love,” Shook said. He said he started as a part-time firefighter in Concord Township and shortly thereafter tested into the Painesville City Fire Department.
He said he worked at the department for decades experiencing a wide array of firefighting challenges and training.
“I retired as a captain in 2010 and began looking for a chief position,” he said.
Shook said he soon took a position as an assistant chief in the Grand River Fire Department and eventually was hired as chief in the capacity he held for five years.
“I always wanted to be a full-time fire chief,” Shook said of his excitement about being hired in Geneva.
“I’m not 60 yet, so in my head I have 10 years more to work,” Shook said. He said he has had a lot of experiences outside the firefighting realm that he believes prepare him for his new job.
Shook said he has served on the Painesville Credit Union board of directors for many years and has a good background about the budgeting side of being a fire chief.
He said he has had some fun side jobs over the years including driving the Zamboni machine at a Mentor ice rink.
Shook said he has a degree in fire science and his fire history includes a father who was a firefighter for the city of Painesville as well.
Family is an integral part of his life, Shook said.
“I am the 14th out of 17 kids,” he said.
Shook said the family only had one-and-a-half bathrooms. He said 10 of the 17 were recently able to gather for a family reunion in North Carolina.
