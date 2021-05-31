Geneva hires first female firefighter and full-time police officer

GENEVA — Participants in a Monday City Council meeting experienced a bit of history as the first female firefighter and first full-time police officer were officially welcomed to the city on Monday during a meeting.
Rachel Carcell was recently sworn in as a part-time firefighter and Nancy Tipple began work earlier this month as a police officer.
Both women have deep roots in Ashtabula County with Carcell going through the Geneva Fire Department Explorers Program while a student at Geneva High School and Tipple grew up in Jefferson before going to college at Youngstown State.
Geneva Fire Chief Dale Arkenburg and Geneva Police Department Roger Wilt announced the new hires. Arkenburg said Carcell’s hiring was one of his proudest accomplishments as he nears retirement in July.
The female fire chief of Huntington, W. Va. also sent a congratulations video to Carcell.
“As a person at the end of her career I wish you all the best ... enjoy the ride because it is a fantastic career,” she said.
“We want to welcome her to the family,” Arkenburg said. Wilt also welcomed Tipple and mentioned her master’s degree and 16 years of experience in the law enforcement field.
Tipple was not able to attend the meeting but said she is excited to be in Geneva.
“I am really happy to be here. This is a really nice city,” she said during a Thursday interview.
Carcell, a 2016 graduate of Geneva High School, said she learned a lot in the explorer program. She said she especially liked the way everyone worked together and loves being able to help people when they are in need.
Tipple graduated from Jefferson Area High School in 1994 and worked for the Youngstown State University Police Department doing paperwork and scheduling while a student. She said she changed her major from music performance to law enforcement.
Tipple said she worked for a variety of police departments in the Youngstown area after getting her bachelors degree and then returned to get a masters degree. She said she was the first full-time female officer and the first female sergeant in another community.
“I got really positive from the community and a lot of girls were really excited,” Tipple said.
Tipple was in charge of the crash investigations unit at the Hubbard Police Department where she was employed for eight years.
Carcell said an area nurse told her how excited her daughter was that there was a female firefighter.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette said there are procedures in place to make sure the woman are treated well and have a place to express concerns should they occur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.