Geneva High graduate is the first Ashtabula County resident to join the U.S. Space Force

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A 2021 Geneva High School graduate is being recognized for being the first U.S. Space Force recruit in Ashtabula County and one of the first from Ohio to join the newest branch of the military.
Conner Deak, 18, excelled in academics, chess, cross country and track in high school. He graduated in the top 10 of his class, and served on the Scholastic Bowl team.
Now, he’s ready to serve his country, he said.
“The Space Force is the next big step in science and changing our view of the world,” he said. “I want to be part of the next big step.”
Deak always knew he wanted a career in science or math — his major focuses in high school.
After talking to Air Force/Space Force recruiter, Sgt. Malik Royal, the Space Force sounded like a perfect fit. Deak leaves in February for Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, where he will endure weeks of physical and tactical training.
When Royal was notified about an open Space Force position, he knew he had the right candidate.
“We look for high ASVAB scores and Conner had the highest I have seen,” he said. “I told him, ‘This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, do you want to be in the Space Force?’ He said, ‘Yes, I’ll do it.’”
Deak is the first in the county and among the first Ohio residents to join the newly created military branch. It’s an accomplishment Royal believes his recruit deserved.
Deak now prepares to learn the ins and outs of being a Guardian in the Space Force.
“A Guardian’s primary job is to defend space,” Royal said.
Deak said his family — parents Dana and Jonathan Deak and older sister Natalie — are proud of him.
“They’re not happy to see me leave, but they know defending space is important to everybody,” he said. “It’s exciting. I don’t think I’ll go up in space, but I’d like to operate satellites and work with rockets from the ground.”
