GENEVA — A five-alarm fire took firefighters about 90 minutes to get under control Tuesday night in the 400 block of West Main Street, said Lt. Harold Smith of the Geneva Fire Department.
Firefighters were called at 8:25 p.m., for a structure fire with smoke showing, he said.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a three-story, multi-family house ablaze.
All residents escaped the fire. One occupant was taken to UH Geneva Medical Center by a family member. No further details are available, Smith said.
The American Red Cross was called and volunteers took care of five or six displaced family members, he said.
At 9:44 p.m., the fire was under control, with mutual ad provided by Madison, Saybrook, Harpersfield and Geneva-on-the-Lake fire departments.
The house received significant smoke and fire damage, Smith said.
The fire is under investigation by the Geneva Fire Department and the state fire marshall.
