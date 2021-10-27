GENEVA — An expanded city sidewalk assistance program is in the works for Spring 2022, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette. The program was discussed in a recent finance committee hearing and in a report to council during Monday’s regular meeting.
The expansion allows for more control by the residents throughout the process.
“It is our intent to better promote the newly structured program as we want funds used to improve sidewalks citywide,” Varckette said.
Varckette said an extra $15,000 will be put in the budget for the program and will hopefully make it easier for citizens to use. He said a property owner will be asked to get three quotes from registered contractors of their choice and submit the bids to the street department for review.
“The city will inspect the job site and sign off for the project to proceed or reject it,” Varckette said in the written report.
He said the contractor will be engaged by the property owner. The property owner will pay the city, via certified check or money order, for half the project which will be held in escrow until work is completed. The city completes a final inspection at which time it will be forwarded to the contractor.
In other council business:
• City council had the first reading of the 2022 city operating budget.
• Varckette said the city has submitted a comprehensive storm water grant application to pay half of the $100,000 cost to prepare a storm water plan. The city would pay for the other half of the project that would plan for storm water management, natural resource protection and sustainability goals.
• Varckette also reported that the city has applied for a $3 million grant through the Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Grant program that would replace the proposed loan to fund the West Main Street Infrastructure Improvement Project and reduce the city’s long-term debt.
• City council was told Matthew Thompson-Kropp is the newest police officer. He was sworn in Oct. 18 and brings the department to nine officers besides administration.
• Varckette said there was a sewer break in the basement of the recreation building and repair work should be done later this week.
• Trick or treat is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.