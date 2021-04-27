By BRIAN HAYTCHER
GENEVA — Geneva Platt R. Spencer Elementary School was open again on Monday, after students were told to stay home on Friday due to a threat, according to a letter from the school district.
On Thursday night, classes were cancelled due to an unspecified threat posted on social media.
In a letter on Sunday, Superintendent Eric Kujala said the threat was allegedly made by two elementary students. The school resource officer and the Geneva Police Department started an investigation, and any student who was identified or named as a possible witness was contacted, according to the letter.
The Geneva Police Department did not have time to investigate the threat fully before the start of school on Friday, and recommended that school be canceled that day.
In the letter, Kujala thanked the police department and the district’s school resource officer for their response to the threat.
