GENEVA — City council spent time Monday evening reviewing ideas to improve the city during a work session at city hall.
Ten different topics were on the agenda, ranging from the possibility of creating city information in a different language, to joint economic development ideas and discussion of economic development for downtown and the city's industrial park.
"We have some ideas to brainstorm and get some ideas out there," said Geneva Council President Mario Butera.
He asked council to present items they hoped to talk about prior to the meeting and then created the agenda.
Councilman Bill Baker said he wanted to find a way for people who use Spanish as their first language to be able to better navigate city information.
"Historically, Geneva has had a migrant population ... that don't necessarily speak English as a first language," Baker said.
Baker asked whether forms in Spanish might be helpful. He said tax forms were an idea he was considering.
"We need to talk to people in a language they can understand," he said.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette said the issue has been discussed in department meetings.
Councilman Robert Rosebrugh said a one- or two-sentence paragraph, in Spanish, at the bottom of city communications might lead people to a place to be helped if language was an issue.
Several council members discussed the idea of finding volunteer interpreters who could help solve language issues that may come up in day-to-day city operations.
Questions regarding the purchase of city supplies locally was also on the agenda.
Several councilman have questioned purchases outside the city, or even Ashtabula County, during recent council meetings. Geneva Street Department Superintendent Tim Bittner explained some of the logistics that make the purchase of some needed materials in the city impossible, or costly.
"I try to stay in the county when I can," Biitner said.
"I think we have to trust our workers and leadership team ... it is complicated," said Geneva City Councilman Jeff Griffiths.
Council members discussed possible community service options that could be part of sentencing options for Western County Court.
Bittner said attempts to create options in the past have been challenging.
"There are a lot of legalities that go into that," he said.
Varckette said there was also discussion regarding downtown Christmas decorations and later work sessions, or presentations at council meetings, will deal with economic development and joint economic development districts.
