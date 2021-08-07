GENEVA — City officials continue to work with federal officials, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, following a mid-July online breach into the city’s website and online data systems, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
“We continue to participate in an investigation into the breach of Geneva’s website and online data systems,” Varckette said on Friday afternoon. He said the city is learning as much as we can as the probe into the breach continues.
Varckette said an executive session is expected to be a part of Monday’s regular meeting to bring council up to speed on some of the steps the city is taking and the ongoing investigation occurring with the FBI.
“I have been calling people [council members] to give basic information,” he said.
The breach was discovered during the morning of July 16, Varckete said.
“The city of Geneva’s executive management and information technology department immediately began accessing the city departments that could have exposure,” he stated in a press release on July 19.
The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency were called on July 19. The original press release also indicated the city is addressing the matter “expeditiously” with federal authorities.
There were no disruptions to emergency services.
City officials suggest residents who interacted with the city of Geneva in any way with shared personal identifiable information should monitor their information and accounts.
The city suggests residents monitor financial accounts and credit reports, issue fraud alters, change passwords to personal accounts and take additional authentication measures in all personal accounts and applications.
The city will also provide information on the city’s website and Facebook page when they area able.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.