GENEVA — City leaders continue to work on solutions to computer problems following a July cyber incident, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
“We continue to be involved in an on-going investigation with federal authorities,” he said.
The city announced an online breach on July 20 which occurred on July 16, Varckette said.
“The City of Geneva’s executive management and information technology department immediately began accessing the city departments that could have exposure,” he said at the time.
City leaders also asked residents to take monitoring precautions if they had any interaction with the city online, in-person or on paper.
“We are making progress with systems and operations,” Varckette said of the work that has been done since the breach.
One of the biggest challenges for the public has been the payment of bills.
“During this time we’ve had to reduce payment options for utilities. It has been some inconvenience for utility [bill payers],” he said.
Varckette said the city has been working with the law department to insure the best possible reaction to the “cyber incident.”
“We’re following our counsel’s directions,” he said.
Varckette said the city has gone above and beyond to insure steps are taken to insure the system is secure for the future. He said the city has been working hard to reduce the vulnerability of the computer system in the future.
