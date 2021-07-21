GENEVA — City leaders are working with the Cleveland office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation after an online breach of the city computer system, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
“It is still in assessment mode,” Varckette said. He said FBI agents were physically on site Tuesday as they worked with city leaders to determine the degree of the breach.
A breach of the city’s website and online data systems was discovered early July 16, Varckette said. He said the FBI was contacted early Monday morning and joined the investigation.
FBI spokesperson Vickie Anderson Gregg confirmed that the FBI is involved in the investigation.
“We can not release any further information because it is an on-going investigation,” she said.
Varckette said residents should take monitoring precautions because of the breach including keeping a close eye on financial accounts and credit reports, issue a fraud alert to credit/debit card companies, change passwords to personal accounts and take additional authentication measures in all personal accounts and applications.
Varckette said information will be made available to the public as soon as more specific information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.