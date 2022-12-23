GENEVA — The Geneva School Board had the first reading of proposed changes to the district’s public participation policy at a meeting on Wednesday night.
Currently, board meetings have two public comment periods on the agenda for their meetings, one near the start and one near the end. At a meeting in November, board members discussed what they would like to see in a revised policy, as well as what other county districts do.
The proposed new policy would eliminate the second public comment period and reduce the maximum amount of time per speaker to three minutes. The public comment period would remain half an hour long.
People wishing to speak at the meeting would also have to sign up to speak within one business day of the meeting, and indicate what agenda item they wanted to speak about.
Board Member Marti Milliken-Dixon proposed requiring people who want to speak at meetings to have some stake in the schools, either living in the district, working for the district, or with a student in the district.
“So that it’s our community that gets to be heard, and share their opinions and thoughts about topics that effect our community at the board meeting,” Milliken-Dixon said
Putting that language into the policy would require it to be read at another meeting before being approved.
The board decided not to change the language from what was introduced.
Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn proposed approving the new policy at the January organizational meeting, so that it would go into effect at the board’s regular January meeting.
“I am not in favor of this showing up on the organizational meeting agenda,” Metzler said.
The district’s organizational meeting will take place at the Geneva High School Media Center at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4. Board Member Jamie Ortiz will serve as the president pro tempore for the meeting.
