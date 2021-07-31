GENEVA – The Geneva Summer Concert Series will finish the summer season strong with three free concerts in August and the rescheduled “102 Dalmatians” “Movie Under the Stars.”
“We did have some unfortunate weather this summer, so some events had to be rescheduled,” said Margie Netzel, the city’s special events coordinator. “That’s OK, though, because that just means we can extend the summer just a little bit longer.”
Because of rain, the movie, “102 Dalmatians,” will be 8:30 p.m. Monday at Memorial Field. Public bathrooms will be available.
“The movies are family-friendly, fun and free,” Netzel said. “There’s something really special about sitting under the stars in the dark and watching a film. We encourage everyone to bring a chair, a blanket, a drink and a picnic. And of course, don’t forget the bug spray.”
The summer concert series, held at Geneva Rotary Pavilion (on West Main Street next to the Geneva Community Center) is also extended.
Geneva Shores presents musician Susan Hagan at 7 p.m. on Aug. 5, and James Miller IV of Miller Realty Co. presents Cat Lilly and Company at 7 p.m. on Aug. 12.
An additional concert was added to the end of the series, with The Lost Sheep performing Aug. 19, sponsored by Community Counseling Center.
The “Junk in the Trunk” events also continue during the Thursday night concerts.
“This is a fun way to sell your garage sale items. Simply load up your car trunk with household items to sell and rent a parking space in the Geneva Community Center parking lot for $5,” Netzel said. “You keep your sales money and a local charity gets the rental fees.”
Registration is $5 per vehicle (cash only) and first come, first served, starting at 6 p.m. in the Geneva Community Center parking lot on Park Street. A maximum of 30 cars can be registered. Vendors can bring one table to set up in front of their car trunk. Vehicles will be socially distanced.
The Geneva Area Music Boosters will benefit from the Junk in the Trunk events on Aug. 5 and Aug. 12. There is no Junk in the Trunk on Aug. 19.
All events will be held outdoors, and Netzel suggests people check the City of Geneva Facebook page before coming if the skies look cloudy.
“Facebook is the most immediate way to find out the status of our events,” she said.
The Geneva Summer Series is sponsored by Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realty of Geneva, WKKY, St. John’s Lutheran Church, the City of Geneva, Callender Insurance, State Road Medical Facility, Geneva Shores Nursing and Rehabilitation, Miller Realty, Driftwood Industries, Big Dog Bounce, Gazette Newspapers/Great Lakes Printing, Community Counseling Center, Ashtabula County Democratic Party, Ashtabula County Young Republicans, the City of Geneva and the Geneva Business Association.
