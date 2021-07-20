GENEVA — An investigation is underway related to an online breach into the city’s website and online data systems,” said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette in a press release sent out Monday afternoon.
“Early Friday morning, July 16, 2021, the City of Geneva discovered an online breach into the city’s website and online data systems. The City of Geneva’s executive management and information technology department immediately began accessing the city departments that could have exposure,” Varckette stated.
Early Monday morning city officials contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to report the possible cyber intrusion,” he stated.
“City of Geneva officials have been, and will continue, to work with federal authorities. We have been told at this time any inquiries regarding the possible technology breach should be referred to the Cleveland Division of the FBI as this is an ongoing investigation. The city of Geneva wants to reassure our residents that we are addressing this matter expeditiously with federal authorities,” Varckette said.
Varckette said the emergency operations remain up and running and there has been no disruption in emergency services to the city.
“Out of an abundance of caution, anyone who interacted with the city of Geneva in any way where personable identifiable information was shared, whether online, in-person or on paper, prior to July 16, 2021, is be asked to take monitoring precautions,” Varckette said.
Residents are asked to monitor financial accounts and credit reports, issue a fraud alert with credit/debit card companies; change passwords to personal accounts and take additional authentication measures in all personal accounts and applications, Varckette said.
Varckette said the city will provide updates regarding city services being restored on the city’s webpage and Facebook page.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. We will continue to keep our residents as informed as possible. Please know we are addressing the breach and restoring all city website functions as quickly as possible,” he said.
