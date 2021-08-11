GENEVA — City Council approved a resolution to provide a 2.65 percent pay increase with the union representing the Ohio Patrolman’s Benevolent Association Sergeants and Patrolman, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
The negotiations had been on-going since December and were part of a wage opener portion of an existing contract. The agreement was the last of four unions that have settled with the city on the wage opener portion, but negotiations towards a new contract for 2022 are in the future.
The three unions represent city firefighters, laborers and dispatchers, Varckette said. He said each union wage re-opener included different percentage increases and other agreements related to the work place.
Varckette also told City Council that an offer has been given to a candidate for the Geneva Fire Department chief position and it has been accepted, but the individual has to go through the final stages of the hiring process before the candidate’s identify will be revealed. He said he expects that to be in the near future.
In other business
• Council approved a resolution allowing Varckette to enter into an agreement with CT Consultants, Inc. for the design of the Route 84 waterline replacement.
• Council approved a resolution setting a public hearing for a portion of land to be entered into a JEDD II agreement.
• Council approved a memorandum of understanding to accept terms of a National OPIOD Settlement Agreement.
• Varckette said there has been increased interest in two pieces of property known as the Benson property and the Warner building located on the south side of Route 20 at the Forest Street intersection. He said potential business plans for the properties have been presented for review.
