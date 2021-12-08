GENEVA — City Council celebrated a new beginning with three new members taking the oath of office and a new council president taking the center seat on Monday evening.
John Barbo, Bill Baker and Jim Baehr all took the oath of office from Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette. He welcomed the new members and Mario Butera moved two seats over to take the council president seat after serving on council since 2016.
“I am excited. We have a great team. I am looking forward to working with our new members and present members,” Butera said.
He traded spots with outgoing council president Philip Cordova and placed his name plate at the council president’s seat.
“It is always exciting as we are going into a new year and working with new council members,” Varckette said.
In other business
• Cordova was elected vice president of council; clerk of council, Phyllis Dunlap and City Solicitor Gary Pasqualone were re-appointed as well.
• Council appointed members to various capacities, including Baehr and Cordova to the Geneva Fire Dependency Board and Bob Rosebrugh to the Northwest Ambulance District Board and the Joint Cemetery Board.
• Baker was appointed to the Geneva Planning Commission, Rosebrugh to the Geneva Community Improvement Corp and Jeff Griffiths to the Geneva Sustainability Commission and the Shade Tree Committee.
• Cordova will be the chairman of the finance committee with Rosebrugh and Baker on the committee. Baker will be the chairman of the safety committee with Baker and Rosebrugh also serving on the committee.
• Rosebrugh will be the chairman of the utilities committee with Cordova and Griffiths on the committee and John Barbo chairman of the planning committee with Baehr and Cordova serving on the committee. Griffiths will chair the street committee and Baker and Baehr will serve on the committee and Bill Baker will be chairman of the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.