GENEVA — City leaders are reviewing options to adjust the improvement project at Memorial Field, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
Varckette said a tennis court on the north end of Memorial Field, which is scheduled for a major renovation project showed signs of sinking. He said some excavation showed there is a foundation for a former building underneath the courts.
The city will decide whether to bid the project, funded primarily by Ohio Department of Natural Resource grants, as is or do some repair work before the bidding process. The project includes upgrades to the tennis/pickleball courts, a track surface and various accessibility improvements to the property.
Varckette said the advertising schedule for bid is Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 with bids to open Feb. 10.
The city is also working to figure out a solution to a contract with the the Ashtabula County Department of Environmental Services regarding the costs of the construction of the Harpersfield water tower project. He said costs on the project have risen significantly since 2020.
Varckette said an existing contract indicates the city is responsible for 30 to 50 percent of the costs of the project. He said the city doesn’t want to incur debt to fund the project and is talking about solutions with the county.
Varckette also praised the street department and the safety forces for their work clearing snow and helping motorists during the recent snow storm.
In other business
• Council discussed the possibility of using $45,000 in NOPEC funds to help pay for an energy project through Gardiner. Varckette said he is working with financial institutions to put packages together to pay for the “revenue neutral” program that would help improve city infrastructure.
• Council heard a third reading of a resolution to collaborate with the Geneva Public Library on a community garden initiative.
• Passed a resolution, by emergency, to allow Varckette to a apply for an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency grant that would reimburse the city for creating a fast charging station for electric vehicles.
