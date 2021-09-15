GENEVA — City Council has a new tool to review finances thanks to the work of Geneva Finance Director Jennifer Cecil.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette initiated the monthly report to provide council an on-going view of the city’s finances.
After reviewing the report during a finance committee meeting, council members discussed financial concepts and how to use American Rescue Plan Act funds in the best way.
“It is just a snapshot. We create a monthly spread sheet of expenses and revenue,” Cecil said.
One of the keys is planning for the future, Varckette said.
“You have to look forward at those future investments,” he said.
Councilman William Buskirk said the process is on-going with EPA mandates for wastewater and other programs.
“It seems like every four or five years, you have to go out and get a bunch of money and then something [an expensive project] falls off [the budget],” he said.
Varckette said the key is getting grants and low-interest loans to help pay for high-ticket projects.
City officials also discussed the recovery money and potential ways to use it. Varckette said the original $1.6 allotment was reduced to $622,000.
“We are still waiting for final instructions,” he said on what the money can be used for.
Varckette said it is important to “leverage” the rescue plan money to open up other areas of the budget. He said some road projects could meet the criteria.
“Whatever may have been allocated for road repair may be able to be reallocated,” he said.
Varckette said a booster project at Centennial and Eagle streets could be a possible use for the funds, as well as assisting small businesses in the community that have been hurt by the pandemic.
“It will be interesting to see what we can leverage,” he said.
“That amount of money [the $622,000] can be used up pretty quickly on infrastructure projects,” Varckette said.
Varckette said the budget project for 2022 has begun and will include meetings with department heads followed up with finance committee meetings leading to the creation of the final budget. The budget must be finalized in December following three readings.
In other business
• City Council voted to approve the addition of the UTZ distributorship on Harpersfield Road in Harpersfield Township into the Joint Economic Development District. The taxable portion of the property is the business, but the residential portion of the property will not be included, officials said.
• Authorized Varckette to apply for an Ohio Public Works grant or to participate in a Local Transportation Improvement Funding Program.
• Varckette said the fire chief candidate is still in the pre-employment screening process with the final hiring occurring later this month if all goes well.
• Varckette explained his involvement in a work group seeking to provide information to Ashtabula County commissioners regarding the new contract with the state regarding the operation of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
