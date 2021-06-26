GENEVA — City Council has registered opposition to a plan to have the Ohio Department of Natural Resources take over the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
State Sen. Sandra O’Brien placed the item in the proposed state budget bill and announced it with a June 9 press release. Several meetings have been held locally expressing concern about the idea.
O’Brien said state control of the lodge would relieve a burden on taxpayers but Geneva-on-the-Lake officials and area business leaders oppose the idea saying the lodge is run better than state facilities helping the area to grow.
On Wednesday evening, Geneva City Council held a special meeting to discuss the situation. Varckette said he was happy City Council was able to rearrange schedules to attend.
Varckette said area business leaders also attended the meeting.
“The vast majority of people who were there were against the proposal,” he said.
Varckette said several county officials were on hand and Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski defended the proposal and discussed how it would help the county financially.
A unanimous City Council vote was passed in opposition to the idea of state control of the lodge. He said people were especially concerned about the process that occurred without any warning to area government and business leaders.
Varckette said the resolution will be passed on to O’Brien and other state leaders.
