TWO-WAY STOP CHANGE
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP — The two-way stop at Route 534 and Route 322 will change to an all-way stop at 10 a.m. Oct. 26, according to county officials.
The Ohio Department of Transportation, District 4, will convert the intersection with signage.
CLEAN-UP DAY CHANGE
GENEVA — The Geneva Sustainability Committee has rescheduled a clean-up for 1 p.m. Sunday because of inclement weather in the forecast for Saturday, said committee chairman Jeff Griffiths in a press release.
Volunteers are to meet at Rotary Pavilion at 1 p.m. and go to the West Main Underpass or Kiwanis Park, he said.
VINTERS DINNER
Wines from Spain and Southern America will be featured at a wine aromas class and pairing Vintners Dinner on Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m. at The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
The Lodge’s own Certified Wine Specialist, Lauren Fiala, will host the elegant evening that marks the season with the theme Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead).
The price of the Vintners Dinner event only (without an overnight stay or breakfast) is $159 plus tax, per couple. Call 440-466-7100, ext. 0 to reserve a seat. Must be 21 years or older to book this package.
