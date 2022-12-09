GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — Members of the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce gathered on Tuesday night to honor the group’s Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and various local businesses.
Michael Sanzotta was named the chamber’s Citizen of the Year.
Sanzotta, a 1992 graduate of Geneva High School, has been involved with Community Days, Ghoulfest, Winterfest, and the Grape Jamboree, said David Foote, who introduced Sanzotta.
Sanzotta was not able to attend Wednesday’s event, Foote said.
The chamber also recognized Ferrante’s Winery and Ristorante as the chamber’s Business of the Year.
Chamber President Jamie Ortiz presented the award to members of the Ferrante family.
Nick Ferrante thanked everyone for the award.
“We always feel like we’re part of the community here,” he said.
Wineries have brought a lot of people to the area, and the Ferrante family is happy to be part of it, he said.
Tammy Caya and Geneva Fire Chief David Shook presented economic development awards on behalf of the city of Geneva.
Dr. Cooper Owens was presented with the New Business Investment Award. According to the proclamation, Owens donated toothbrushes and toothpaste to every child during a school supply giveaway.
He also provides scholarships to graduating students and donates to other charitable causes.
Owens said he found a wonderful home in Geneva.
“I appreciate everybody who has supported us, as well, and I do hope for many more years of success and growing here in Geneva, so thank you,” he said.
UH Geneva received the Cornerstone Organization Award.
UH Geneva COO Jason Glowczewski shared information about the services available at the hospital, which include a cancer center, wound center, retail pharmacy and sleep center.
“I’ve been at Geneva now for a few years, and one of the things I’ve learned from our patients in the community is that people don’t want to travel for healthcare,” he said.
Michael J. Goddard was honored as the chamber’s Volunteer of the Year.
Chamber Executive Director Sue Ellen Foote said Goddard is her “go-to guy.”
Kim Patrone was honored for her 17 years on the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.