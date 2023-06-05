HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — The community bid the Geneva High School class of 2023 a fond farewell at Sunday afternoon’s graduation ceremony.
A trio of graduating seniors spoke at the event.
Stefan Lechintan told his classmates that Sunday’s event is the start of a new adventure in their lives.
“The concept of the future is something that has always frightened me, thinking about what would come of my life, what I would end up doing, and how I will end up there,” he said. “Some of you know what that next great step is, and some of you are still deciding on the path that you think is best for you. But the most important thing is that we take that next step.”
Lechintan encouraged his classmates to enjoy their lives and create their own destinies.
Felix Moreno said Sunday was a big day for the graduating class.
“We finally get to leave our problems behind, and move on to bigger and better problems,” he said.
In the years at GHS, the class challenged themselves, made lifelong friends, and learned valuable lessons, Moreno said.
“I wish you all the best of luck in your future endeavors, and I cannot wait to see where life takes us,” he said.
Anna Maxwell said members of the class of 2023 experimented with a variety of opportunities in high school.
“We all got the opportunity to try various academic and vocational pursuits,” she said. “Some of us also joined clubs, some began or continued their athletic careers, some chose the arts and music, and some decided to juggle a combination of these programs.”
The graduating seniors will create their own journeys, Maxwell said.
“We are all not set up to follow the same path, and that is part of the beauty of life,” she said. “Life, with all of its twists and turns, makes us into the people we were yesterday, are today, and the people we will become in the future.”
Geneva High School Principal Doug Wetherholt congratulated the students, and recognized those who have participated in a variety of different clubs, activities and special classes.
“I want you to know it has been my honor and privilege to watch you learn, grow and mature into fine young adults you are today,” he said.
Wetherholt said he felt blessed to have the opportunity to stand in front of them.
“Be honest and truthful, and have strong moral principles,” he said. “Integrity is the unwavering commitment to do what is right, even in the face of adversity.”
The ceremony took place at SPIRE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.