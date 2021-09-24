GENEVA — After not being held last year due to COVID-19, the Geneva Candidates Night, hosted by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, will be at the Geneva Community Center on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m..
Invitations have been sent to 29 candidates and representatives for six levies, said Geneva Chamber of Commerce Director Sue Ellen Foote. The forum includes races from the Geneva area, Foote said.
Representatives for the levies will have a chance to speak first, Foote said.
For candidates in contested races, candidates will be given a chance to speak, then attendees will be able to ask questions of the candidates, Foote said.
Audience members will be able to write questions on index cards, which will then be reviewed and given to the host to ask candidates, Foote said. Similar questions may be combined, she said.
Contested races include Geneva City Council, Geneva-on-the-Lake Village Council, Austinburg Township trustee and Trumbull Township trustee, Foote said.
Candidates in non-contested races will get a chance to speak, but questions will not be asked of those candidates, she said.
“It’s been very well received in the past,” Foote said. “Everyone leaves knowing more information than when they walked in on the candidates or the levies.”
Candidates and representatives for levies can bring information for attendees, Foote said.
Refreshments will be served at the event, which is free, she said.
Long-time host of the event, Tony Long, died last year. Foote said David Foote will host the event this year.
“He’s worked on that committee for a long time,” Sue Ellen Foote said.
