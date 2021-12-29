GENEVA — After much soul searching, the Geneva Business Association, in conjunction with city leaders, has decided to cancel the 2022 Winterfest scheduled for Feb. 5, said Margie Netzel, special events coordinator for the city and the GBA.
Netzel said the organization made the decision to have Winterfest in its normal format in December, but increasing COVID-19 cases made cancellation imperative.
“Somehow within 30 days it got a lot worse,” Netzel said.
“We met with the local safety forces and it became clear that it was best to cancel,” she said of a Tuesday morning meeting.
Netzel said it would not be responsible to ask the GBA members to donate to a festival that was not likely to bring customers to their businesses. She said nobody wanted to cancel the event, but it was the responsible thing to do.
One of the biggest challenges is that many of the events are held indoors which would mean people standing in line or children playing on bouncie houses in close proximity to one another, Netzel said.
“It could be 50 degrees, it could be five degrees,” Netzel said of the varied weather possibilities for the first weekend in February.
Another challenge is estimating the overall participation at the event.
“It is very hard to guess,” she said. The city saw expanded interest in Ghoulfest and the Geneva Christmas parade and figuring out a way to responsibly have plans for larger numbers of people presented a major challenge.
Netzel said it is unfortunate that the event had to be canceled, but the city and GBA were able to have a variety of programs throughout the year including summer movies, sidewalk Saturday, Ghoulfest and the summer concert series.
The Winterfest Pageant is scheduled to continue this year with an afternoon event for young girls and evening session for older contestants on Jan. 29, said Winterfest Pageant Director Bobbi Horvath. She said the event will be able to be held safely.
Horvath said limitations on spectators will not likely be needed if the event is able to be held in the high school auditorium, but might need to have limitations if moved to another venue.
She said it is time for a new group of participants.
“Our girls have been in place for two years and since I can’t go to college with them we need a new [group of participants],” Horvath said.
Netzel also said Joel Biller won the Griswold Obnoxious House Decorating Contest.
“The goal of the holiday house decorating contest is to eventually make Geneva a real destination for people to come and drive around and see the lights,” she said.
