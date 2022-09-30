GENEVA — The Grape Jamboree featured the winners of the Geneva Camera Club’s Print Show on Saturday.
The winners were chosen by the public and on display Sunday with their blue ribbons.
Ten members of the club entered the 11-category competition with a total of 133 prints. Only members of the club were eligible, but membership is open to all ages for $10.
“Winners are rewarded with ribbons and ‘bragging rights’ until the next year,” said Catherine Schmidt, chair of the print show. “The Print Show started sharing space with the Grape Jamboree’s Art Show at the Geneva Recreation Center just before COVID hit. It is a little bit away from the crowds, but has better accessibility being ground level.”
The show was held for years in Geneva United Church’s second-floor lounge, which was also the club’s monthly meeting place.
“People may remember the years it was called the Photo Show because it had both prints and a slide show,” Schmidt said. “It was a favorite place to sit down and ‘rest a spell’ while enjoying an interesting narrated slide presentation.”
The Jamboree was canceled the last two years due to COVID restrictions, along with the print shows for the first time in more than 50 years.
“This year, the 57th Grape Jamboree was up and running along with our free exhibit and not dampened by heavy rain off and on Sunday,” she said. “Honored at the show was a 1955 founding member who died this year at the age of 106, Eloise Fleming.”
The next meeting, open to visitors of all levels of photographic skills, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Ashtabula Public Library. For more information, contact Vice President Phil Schmidt, 440-466-6414.
