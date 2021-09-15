Geneva Business Association seeks entries for annual Scarecrow Contest

GENEVA — The Geneva Business Association is seeking entries for its annual Scarecrow Contest.
Applications are available now.
“Every year, churches, organizations, clubs, teams, school groups, pageant courts, businesses and individuals go all out to find out who can make the best scarecrow,” said James Santiago, GBA president.
Traditionally, the scarecrows line Main Street and Broadway as fall decorations.
The contest is open to businesses, local clubs and organizations, and private entries. The winners in each category will win a $50 prize.
The contest is sponsored by the GBA.
Businesses can use their scarecrow as free advertising in the downtown square, Santiago said.
“It’s fun and it’s free to sign up, and the scarecrows give the downtown a little more character and fun,” he said.
Registration for the contest is free, but pre-registration must be done by Oct. 1. There are three categories: commercial, non-commercial, and private.
The scarecrows will be displayed in the downtown business area from Oct. 16 to Nov. 4.
Scarecrows must be delivered to Crawford Insurance, 55 South Forest St., for judging no later than Oct. 14. Late entries will not be judged. Registration forms for the contest are available at Mary’s Diner (front windowsill) Scribbler’s Coffee (bulletin board), Honeybee’s Restaurant (rear bulletin board), the Geneva Public Library and Geneva City Hall. Registration forms are also available at visitgenevaoh.com.
Scarecrows must be five-to-six feet tall, three feet wide and made of sturdy construction. They must be mounted on a wood post and be weather resistant. Scarecrows should not have lights or automation.
For more information call Santiago at 440-466-1144 or email jsantiago@crawfordinsurance.com.
