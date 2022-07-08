GENEVA — The Geneva Business Association’s annual Sidewalk Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 16.
This year’s sale will feature expanded vendor spaces, food trucks, entertainment and more.
The event is held in downtown Geneva.
Local crafters, artists, vendors, organizations, and small business owners are invited to display their products and services.
Organizers expect more than 70 vendors.
Free entertainment will be available all day.
The sale also coincides with the Tunes for Tails animal fundraiser at Luisa’s Mexican Grill, and the weekly outdoor Geneva Farmer’s Market at Geneva United Methodist Church.
For more information, go to visitgenevaoh.com and genevaohio.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.