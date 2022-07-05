GENEVA — A 5-year-old Geneva boy is doing all he can to help raise money for a local dog rescue and to buy himself a new car — but it’s not what you think!
Emmett Lamb opened a pop-up lemonade stand in his front yard on Crowell Street to help Saved Souls Dog Rescue in Geneva.
Founded in 2016, by Rhiannon Resor, Saved Souls Dog Rescue focuses on saving dogs and puppies, mostly medium-large breeds, from kill shelters in southern Ohio and surrounding states. The rescue is foster-based by families throughout northeast Ohio.
Emmett is using the other half of his earnings to buy himself a new, child-sized, battery-operated car to enter in the Power Wheels Derby at the Ashtabula County Fair.
“Half the money is for the dog rescue and the other half for the car,” he said. “We have cherry lemonade and regular lemonade for 25-cents a cup.”
Emmett also painted rocks for his customers’ gardens, also priced at 25-cents each.
As of noon Monday, the young entrepreneur had collected $157, with a little help counting back the change from his father, Nick Lamb.
“Last year, Emmett won a medal for Best Car,” said his mother, Marsha Lamb. “He drove a little police car and he wore a policeman’s uniform.”
Lamb said they take Emmett to all the area demolition derbies.
“He loves the derbies,” she said. “At first, the loud noise bothered him, so we got him ear muffs for protection.”
Emmett’s fans can catch him at the Ashtabula County Fair’s Power Wheels Derby at 6:30 p.m. before the DerbyDog Demolition Derby at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in front of the grandstand at the fairgrounds in Jefferson.
