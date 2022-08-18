GENEVA — After months of debate, the Geneva Board of Education approved a plan to move forward with the construction of a new board office on Wednesday night.
The board approved a plan from Smolen Engineering to construct a $1.8 million office building on the Geneva High School property, south of the media center.
Two renderings were discussed by the board, one which utilized space in the GHS media center for storage for the office, and one that simply shares a wall with the media center. Board member Jamie Ortiz voiced her support for the design that shared a wall with the media center, but did not utilize any of the existing space for storage.
Board President Amber Metzler said she believed it was important for the board to make a decision on Wednesday night.
“We do have all the information we’re going to get, unless there was something new that any one of us has seen or wanted to explore in the meantime, but I’m not aware of that,” she said.
“Basically, we’ve got it down to our choices, the Pairings building, which I believe we all have toured, or adding on to the existing media center on the south side.”
Board members Richard Arndt and Marty Miliken-Dixon said they were in favor of the plan that did not use any existing space.
Board member Sarah Fisher said she was in favor of the Pairings property option, because it was cheaper and would be finished faster.
“It has been expressed by some board members, early on anyway, purchasing Pairings puts us in a position to own another property in the district, and there was some feeling that we didn’t necessarily want to own another property in the district,” Metzler said.
The biggest difference between purchasing Pairings and building a new office is cost, she said.
“You’ve got a very large cost difference between purchasing Pairings, which is just under $1 million, and this scheme No. 1, that the other board members have talked about being in favor of, which is $1.8 million,” Metzler said.
The $1.8 million is before a 15-percent contingency, she said.
Fisher said the time frames would also be different.
Metzler said the decision is an investment in the future of the district.
The motion to move forward with the new board office to the south of the high school media center was unanimous.
Members of district administration had to move their offices into spaces in schools after the board office, located on South Eagle Street, failed a fire inspection. Members of the public spoke out at board meetings against district officials using space at district schools.
In late 2021, the district was approached by the owners of the former Pairings building, who were offering to renovate the building to the district’s needs and sell it to them. An updated price, received by the district in June, was close to $1 million. Board members toured the building earlier this summer.
The board requested a price estimate for building a new board office from Smolen Engineering in November 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.