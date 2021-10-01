GENEVA — After a significant amount of debate, the Geneva Area City Schools Board of Education approved the Safe Routes to School Program.
The plan is being spearheaded by Geneva City Councilperson Jeff Griffiths, who was at a meeting on Wednesday.
“We have a coalition of collaborators, between the city and community and parents that are involved in trying to build a plan and better understand how we can make it safe for kids to walk and bike to school, if they choose,” Griffiths said.
The action taken on Wednesday night would only create the plan, Griffiths said. From that point, entities could apply for grants from the Ohio Department of Transportation to implement priorities in the plan, he said.
Board Member Richard Arndt disagreed with the move.
“After all the checking that I did on this, I think this is a personally driven objective or initiative,” Arndt said. He asked who would maintain or plow anything that was created through the grant. “There just seems to be an alternate goal in the end.”
Griffiths said a memorandum of understanding had been signed between the city and ODOT, and the grant effort is supported by the city, Geneva Township and Geneva-on-the-Lake. City Council unanimously voted in favor of applying for the grant, Griffiths said.
Board Member Richard Dana asked if voting in favor of the move would obligate the school board to spend money. Griffiths said it would not.
Dana was initially concerned that agreeing to the plan would cost the district money upfront, but he said he is satisfied that is not the case.
Board Member Amber Metzler said dozens of schools across the state have put plans together.
“There’s no obligation by us, financially, to pay any money for the study,” she said. “I don’t think there’s any harm in getting the study done, because it does let us know where some of our shortcomings are in terms of having safe pathways to school.”
“I find it very hard to believe that we can’t even get grant money to fix the road coming in to Geneva, the main road, Route 20, that’s worse than an IED lane in Afghanistan, but yet, we want to get involved with sidewalks to the schools,” Arndt said. “I’m telling you, there’s a different agenda here. And I don’t think the city of Geneva should be involved in what goes on with the schools.”
Griffiths said the grant comes from federal funds administered by ODOT.
Arndt was the only ‘no’ vote on the motion.
The board also approved its budget for the upcoming year.
