GENEVA — At a meeting on Wednesday night, the Geneva Area City Schools approved a proposal for estimates for the construction of a new board office on the Geneva High School property.
The estimates should be finished within three months, Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said at Wednesday night’s meeting.
Smolen Engineering would provide pricing based on square footage provided by the district, looking at multiple different locations on the high school property, Hrina-Treharn said.
The proposal was reviewed and approved by the district’s legal counsel, she said.
The resolution passed unanimously.
The district has been searching for a new board office for years. In November, Treasurer Kevin Lillie said the search for a new office started in 2008.
Last year, a fire inspection found issues with the former board office located on South Eagle Street, and staff were moved to schools around the district.
One proposed plan was to use Geneva High School’s Media Center as a board office, but multiple board members said at the November meeting that they would not be comfortable with that after pushback from the public and students.
In other business
• The board approved a three month pilot with agreement with Walter Haverfield for a flat-fee structure for legal services.
Hrina-Treharn said if the district would be charged a fixed amount, and if they used less than the flat fee per month, professional development could be added.
“It’s going to be a three-month pilot, and then we will reassess to see if that’s helpful or not, and then we’ll go from there,” she said.
• Three new emergency shut-offs will be added to the Geneva High School’s wood shop, Hrina-Treharn said. The addition is at the recommendation of the Ohio School Plan, a risk management group. The district also approved a renewal of insurance through the Ohio School Plan.
The district’s premium will be $86,233, up from last year’s premium of $78,898.
Lillie said the premium went up because the Ohio School Plan completed a property appraisal last year, and applied a new replacement value to the district’s buildings.
“Those values went up about $16 million from what we were insured at previously,” Lillie said. The district’s insurance rate decreased by 3.5 percent, but the increase in valuation led to the increase in premium, Lillie said
