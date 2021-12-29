GENEVA — The city of Geneva has weathered a demanding year with a variety of changes to procedure and through proper planning, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
“Even through these difficult times, the city of Geneva still focused on completing several projects and programs that will continue to improve our community and continue to make a better place to live, work and play,” Varckette stated in a year-in-review document.
In a telephone interview, Varckette said the city has worked to continually revise city protocols because of the coronavirus pandemic and made strategic capital improvement projects as well. He said some positive economic development investments have been made and will pay off for the city in the future.
Varckette said the city had a challenging cyber event that affected the city’s computer system. He said the city is now much less vulnerable because of the many hours and resources spent to improve the system.
The day-to-day challenges of the pandemic have been a challenge for city as well, Varckette said.
“It has been very cyclical. You have to change how your operate,” he said.
During the year, the city was able to complete the third stage of engineering for the the West Main Project that is scheduled to start in December, upgraded the city’s phone systems and completed a $4.6 million Wastewater Headworks project.
Varckette said a new curbside yard waste collection program was started, a self defense class for 16 women from various agencies was also held to name a few of the positive aspects of the year.
The Joint Economic Development District agreements were important for the city and will continue to be an important part of the future.
“These kind of programs can effect your bottom line immediately,” he said.
Varckette said the expansion of the Green Bay Packaging was an important part of 2021 in addition to the construction of six new single-family homes and five new condominiums in the Nantucket Development.
South of the city, Harpersfield Township officials are happy for the JEDD agreements as well and the growth of the Spire Institute property.
Harpersfield Township Trustee President Jim Pristov said it was exciting to see the ground breaking for a new hotel at Spire Institute and the new proposed entrance to the Spire Academy with new dorms and other buildings to be built.
Pristov said he believes there is a lot more development coming to the Interstate 90 corridor. He said the development is likely to continue south of Interstate 90.
The use of COVID-19 relief funds helped the fire department get fire turnout gear for 20 firefighters, Pristov said.
Pristov said Cliff Henry was also recently announced as Harpersfield Township Citizen of the Year by trustees. He said Henry has served the fire department for 50 years, been a trustee for 24 years and is willing to do whatever the township needs done.
