GENEVA TOWNSHIP — The Geneva Academic Boosters Club plans a holiday painting event to raise money for the organization.
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Winery at Spring Hill at a cost of $35, which includes one glass of wine or soda, raffle baskets to win and the opportunity to paint a holiday-themed snowman, led by Heather Holodniak.
The organization promotes, encourages, and recognizes academic achievement and looks to inspire academic excellent of students in the Geneva Area City Schools. Proceeds will be used for scholarships, awards and funding teacher projects at the Geneva Middle School and Geneva High School.
