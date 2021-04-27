ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A Gay Pride Day is being planned to take place at Lake Shore Park, but no one told park commissioners of the plans.
The event, scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. June 5, will feature a drag show, music, unicorn pony rides, face painting, free HIV testing and more. The LGBTQ Community Club of Ashtabula County is sponsoring the event.
Peggy Davis, administrative assistant for the Ashtabula Township Park Commission, said someone reserved a pavilion for June 5, but did not say they were planning a big event. She found out about it Monday when someone sent her a copy of the notice that appeared over the weekend on Facebook.
“It’s not [a Lake Shore Park] event,” she said.
June is Pride Month, a month to celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning members of communities, made official in 2014 with a proclamation from President Obama. LGBTQ is a widely accepted initialism.
The Rev. John Werner, pastor at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Jefferson, shared notice of the event on Facebook. When contacted Monday, Werner said he will know more about it on Friday.
“We are having a board meeting Thursday,” he said.
Park commissioners spoke to Werner on Monday afternoon.
“Apparently there was some miscommunication but we are working on it,” Werner said.
Davis said the park commission has a disc golf tournament scheduled at Lake Shore Park that day, so it will be a busy day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.