Gas prices remain below national average

Gas prices in Ashtabula County remain below national averages, even as national gas prices are expected to rise further, according to AAA.
On Wednesday, the average price in Ashtabula County was $2.88 per gallon, one cent higher than the Ohio average, according to AAA's gas price tracker.
The county's average is 13 cents below the national average.
According to AAA, the increase in prices is partially driven by the closing of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45 percent of all fuel for the east coast.
On Saturday, Colonial Pipeline announced that the company had been the victim of a ransomware attack, in which attackers make a company's files or computers inaccessible, then demand money to reverse the process.
On Tuesday evening, the company said it is making progress on returning the system to operation. Late Wednesday afternoon, Colonial Pipeline officials announced that the company has resumed operations.
Gas prices are expected to rise between three and seven cents nationwide this week, said Lynda Lambert, AAA spokesperson. Prices went up three cents between Tuesday and Wednesday, she said.
"Frankly, it's going to all depend on how long the shutdown lasts," Lambert said.
Gas prices typically rise in the summer, as demand increases due to travel and summer-blend fuel begins to be used, Lambert said.
"Demand goes up, and consequently, prices usually do as well," Lambert said.
The Colonial Pipeline shutdown is driving prices even higher, she said.
Ohio has not been impacted by the shutdown at this point.
Lambert recommended that anyone planning to travel in the next few weeks download AAA's app. The app will display gas stations along a designated route, and drivers can call ahead to check and see if those stations have gas.
There is not a gas shortage in the United States, Lambert said.
"We have plenty, plenty of gasoline," she said. "This is a distribution and delivery issue."
