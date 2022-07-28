Gas prices are returning to below the $4 mark in Ashtabula County this week.
GasBuddy says the average cost in Ashtabula County was $3.89, dropping as low as $3.79 at Indian Creek in Geneva-on-the-Lake.
Motorists with a Circle K advantage card can fill up for $3.97 a gallon at both the Main and Lake Avenue stores in Ashtabula.
Motorists are fueling up higher in South County, with about $4.02 per gallon. In Andover, gas was priced at $3.95 a gallon on Tuesday for motorists, including those with boats and heading to Pymatuning Lake.
One month ago, Ashtabula County drivers were paying an average of $4.35 per gallon.
Observers at AAA said the steady decline is because of lower domestic demand for gas and a lower global price for oil. The cost of a barrel of oil is about $90, down from around $110 two weeks ago.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose from 8.06 million barrels per day to 8.52 million barrels per day last week. However, that rate is 800,000 barrels per day lower than last year and is in line with demand during July 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions curbed demand.
Additionally, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 3.5 million barrels to 228.4 million barrels, signaling that low demand led to growth in inventory last week, according to Jim Garrity, director of public affairs for AAA East Central.
A strengthening dollar also helped to push crude prices lower last week, according to AAA observers.
Gas prices and travel: Can Ashtabula County beat the heat and gas prices this summer?
Here are some tips from the EPA, the Consumer Federation of America and AAA:
• Don’t idle your car with air conditioning on. Air conditioning systems will cool the vehicle faster while driving.
• Drive with windows open for a short time before turning on the air conditioning to allow hot air to escape your vehicle.
• Remove unused roof racks, tail hitch racks and rooftop boxes, which can increase wind resistance.
• Make sure your tires are properly inflated. Under-inflated tires can cause a loss of 2.8 percent in fuel efficiency.
Ohio joins most Midwest with gas prices hovering just below $4 per gallon, compared with the West Coast, where California motorists are fueling up at nearly $6 a gallon, and other states there are paying about $5.30 a gallon.
If you are heading to Florida, the panhandle boasts the cheapest gas, with several stations in Pensacola and Panama City offering gas under $3.60 per gallon.
Above all, AAA recommends motorists slow down and use cruise control on long trips and you will save fuel.
