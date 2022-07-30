The spike in gas prices has forced some local governments to amend their budgets to pay for increased fuel costs.
According to AAA, average gas prices in Ohio were $4.45 on Friday, July 15, down from $5.03 a month before.
The record high average price in Ohio was $5.06, recorded on June 9.
Ashtabula County Administrator Janet Discher said in January, the county paid around $2.27 per gallon, and in June, they paid $4.24 per gallon. In July, the county paid $3.71.
"It was impactful," Discher said.
In 2021, the county spent $220,000 for gas.
"This year, we already spent $206,000 for this year, through six months," Discher said.
The county commissioners increased the county's general fund gas budget by $100,000 in June. Some departments have their own gas budgets.
Discher said, depending on what happens with gas prices, additional money may have to be appropriated on top of that for gas.
The commissioners recently increased the gas budget for the Ashtabula County Engineer's office by $180,000.
In 2021, a little bit of additional money had to be allocated for gas in November, and in 2019, a small additional allocation was made in October, Discher said.
"What we do when we budget for gasoline is we just sort of average the last couple of years, and if it's similar, we go with a slightly higher amount," Discher said. "But I never would have recommended $350,000 in January of this year or in late fall of last year, when we were putting together the 2022 budget."
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said the fact that the increased in gas prices was unexpected makes it tougher to deal with.
"It's something that all local governments are going to have to deal with," Ducro said. "We're hopeful that prices will come back down in the near future.
"I think it's just part of the uncertainties of government. And you have to be able to respond and look for other avenues, [through] which you can cover those shortfalls," Ducro said.
There are a lot of factors behind the increase and prices, and there isn't an easy fix, Ducro said.
"Expecting something to happen, to change it right away over night, just isn't realistic," Ducro said. "So we just have to be ready to ride it out and prepare for it as best we can."
Conneaut Fiscal Officer John Williams said a variety of city departments needed their gas budgets increased, and could need another increase before the end of the year.
"Gas definitely exceeded our projections for the year," Williams said. "When we prepared the budget, I think gas was less than $3, and now it's closer to $6."
The city's police and street departments are probably the highest users of gas.
"For the police department, we had to add another $10,000, and it's not going to be enough," Williams said. "We'll probably need another $10,000 to $20,000 before the end of the year. And in the street department, we had to add $20,000."
Williams said whether or not more would be needed to added to the street department's gas budget would depend on how much they use.
"We try and review it on a quarterly basis, unless it's an emergency," Williams said.
Unencumbered funds were used for the recent increases in to departments' gas budgets.
"For the street department, they really don't have much else," Williams said. "So council would probably have to transfer money from the general fund to support any further increases in the gas."
Conneaut Council President Jon Arcaro said the price increases have impacted the city across the board.
"Each department is effected," he said. "It's just one additional pain on top of another, and when you read the latest economic reports, the gas prices are what's driving the biggest part of inflation," he added later.
