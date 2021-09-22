ASHTABULA — The case of Ashtabula resident Daniel A. Taylor, charged with murder in the shooting death of 46-year-old Crystal Garney, has been bound over to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court for consideration by an upcoming session of the grand jury.
Taylor, 32, waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Municipal Court on Tuesday, along with his alleged accomplices, Randall D. Campbell, 46, and Heather A. Tinker, 36, both of Ashtabula, who are each charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Taylor is accused of shooting Garney in the head and then dumping her body in Jefferson Township. He is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. If convicted, he faces life in prison.
Taylor is being represented by court-appointed attorney David Per Due.
The court appointed attorney Tina Scibona to represent Tinker and attorney Hobart Shiflet to represent Campbell.
Taylor remains incarcerated on $500,000 and Tinker and Campbell on $50,000 bonds — all set by Municipal Judge Laura DiGiacomo at their initial court appearances last week.
Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said the murder is still under investigation.
Garney was reported missing from her East 14th Street home on Sept. 8, police said.
On Sept. 13, police found her body wrapped in plastic and cloth in the railroad right-of-way at Route 167 and March Road. A coroner’s investigator said the body had been there for several days. The preliminary autopsy showed Garney died of a gunshot to the left side of her head, according to investigator.
