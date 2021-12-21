Garcia to be resentenced

Former Conneaut business owner, councilperson and school sports referee Phil Garcia will be sentenced again after an appeals court found his sentence exceeded the statutory maximum.
In July of 2020, Garcia was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of compelling prostitution, third-degree felonies, and seven counts of sexual imposition, third-degree misdemeanors. Visiting Judge David Fuhry, who presided over the case after the Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judges recused themselves from the case, rejected a request from Garcia to withdraw his guilty plea before he was sentenced.
Soon after sentencing, Garcia’s attorney filed an appeal.
On Monday, the 11th District Court of Appeals issued an opinion, ordering Garcia to be sentenced again on the four counts of compelling prostitution. Garcia was sentenced to five years in prison on three of the counts, and three years in prison on the fourth, according to court records. However, the maximum sentence for compelling prostitution was three years at the time Garcia was sentenced, according to the opinion from the court of appeals.
The opinion from the court of appeals states that when Fuhry sentenced Garcia to three years in prison on the fourth count of compelling prostitution, Fuhry stated that the charge only covered one encounter.
The court of appeals rejected a number of arguments from Garcia’s attorney, including arguments that Fuhry was mistaken when he denied the request to withdraw Garcia’s guilty plea, that Fuhry wrongly denied a motion for a new pre-sentencing investigation, and that the court did not adequately inform Garcia about how pleading guilty would impact what he could appeal.
Garcia was taken into custody after he was sentenced, and is currently incarcerated at the Southeast Correctional Institution, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
Garcia was initially charged in August of 2018, and charged again in November of 2018. The majority of the charges against Garcia were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, according to court records.
