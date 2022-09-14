Phil Garcia’s attorneys have filed another appeal in his criminal case, after a visiting judge sentenced him to 10.5 years in prison on sex charges.
Garcia, a former Conneaut councilman, caterer, and high school sports official, pleaded guilty to four counts of compelling prostitution, third-degree felonies, and seven counts of compelling prostitution, third-degree misdemeanors.
In a pair of indictments in 2017, Garcia was charged with six counts of rape, first degree felonies, 21 counts of compelling prostitution, second and third-degree felonies, three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree felonies, one count of bribery, a third-degree felony, and four counts of corruption of a minor, fourth-degree felonies, according to court records.
Prosecutors said at sentencing that Garcia preyed on young, Black boys.
Visiting Judge David Fuhry, who was overseeing the case, initially sentenced Garcia to 18 years in jail, five years on three of the compelling prostitution counts, and three years on the third.
Garcia’s attorneys appealed, claiming that, among other issues, Fuhry had sentenced Garcia to more than the statutory maximum of three years.
Prosecutors agreed, and the 11th District Court of Appeals ordered Garcia to be re-sentenced on the compelling prostitution charges.
A hearing took place on July 27, at which Garcia was re-sentenced.
“While I always want to think the best of an incarcerated individual, the court does opt to impose the same sentence as originally imposed on the defendant, adjusted only to reflect the corrected maximum sentence of three years, or 36 months, as to each of the three compelling prostitution counts,” Fuhry said at the hearing.
On the fourth count, he sentenced Garcia to 18 months in prison.
No briefs have been filed yet in the appeal.
