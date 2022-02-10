Attorneys for Phillip Garcia have filed an appeal with the Ohio Supreme Court, after parts of an appeal to the 11th District Court of Appeals were rejected in January.
The appeal was filed with the Ohio Supreme Court on Feb. 3.
In May, 2020, Garcia pleaded guilty to four counts of compelling prostitution, third-degree felonies, and seven counts of sexual imposition, third-degree misdemeanors, according to court records.
Two days before Garcia was to be sentenced, in July of 2020, court records show his attorney filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea, an objection to the pre-sentencing investigation and a motion to continue the sentencing hearing.
Both motions were denied by visiting Judge David Fuhry, who presided over the case after all three Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas judges recused themselves.
Fuhry then sentenced Garcia to five years in prison on three of the compelling prostitution counts, and three years on the fourth count, for a total sentence of of 18 years in prison.
Garcia appealed to the 11th District Court of Appeals, citing a number of issues with the case, including Fuhry’s decision not to allow the withdrawal of Garcia’s guilty plea, claiming there was an appearance of impropriety by the probation department which completed the pre-sentencing investigation and objecting to the five year sentences for compelling prostitution, which exceeded the statutory maximum.
Prosecutors agreed that those five year sentences exceeded the statutory maximum of three years, but argued against the rest of Garcia’s appeals.
In January, the appeals court ordered Garcia be re-sentenced on those three charges, but rejected the rest of the arguments.
Last week, Garcia’s attorneys filed paperwork with the Ohio Supreme Court to appeal the decision, seeking to allow the withdrawal of Garcia’s guilty plea, claiming the appeals court wrongfully found Garcia intelligently waived his rights when he pleaded guilty and asking the court to create a standard for the disqualification of probation departments.
According to the memorandum in support of jurisdiction filed with the Supreme Court, appeals courts have made it more difficult to withdraw guilty pleas before sentencing than intended by the Supreme Court.
The memorandum also claims that the appeals court wrongly concluded that Garcia intelligently waived his rights when he pleaded guilty.
The last issue raised by the memorandum is whether or not it was appropriate for the probation department in Ashtabula County to prepare a pre-sentencing report after all of the county’s common pleas court judges and the county prosecutor’s office recused themselves from the case.
The Ohio Supreme Court will have to decide whether or not to hear the appeal, which can take months.
Garcia formerly owned a catering business, was a high school sports official, and served on Conneaut City Council before being charged in 2018 on a variety of charges, including rape, compelling prostitution and sexual imposition.
