ASHTABULA — Ashtabula City Council is waiving the fee for people who need to dump furnishings and carpet damaged by last Thursday’s flood.
Residents can bring these items to the city’s transfer station on West 24th Street. The fee is waived for residents who provide identification and proof of residency.
“This storm was unreal,” City Manager Jim Timonere said. “We got anywhere from 4.5 inches to 7 inches of rain in 90 minutes, depending on where you were in the city. It far surpasses anything we’ve seen.”
Sanitation officials hope that people will get these items to the dump and not on their front yards.
The city provides curbside trash pick-up for residents for a monthly fee. But total trash collected per week is limited to three 32-gallon trash containers or 9 bags of trash, not large items like carpeting or furniture, according to city officials.
The transfer station is open 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In other business
• Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell presented a commendation to Patrolman Pasquale F. DiAngelo for outstanding service to the community.
DiAngelo recently saw a medical emergency on Lake Avenue and stopped and administered CPR until paramedics arrived, saving the man’s life.
A few days later, DiAngelo stopped a man from jumping from the bridge, saving his life.
“He went above and beyond the call of service,” Stell said. “Thank you for your service and the fine example you set for the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.