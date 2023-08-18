GENEVA — The Geneva Area City Schools voted to censure Board member Marti Milliken Dixon at a meeting on Wednesday night.
Board members participated in a three-hour executive session before the vote.
After the executive session, board member Richard Arndt said policies that are enforced in the district are board policies, not the superintendent’s policies.
“They’re policies that we all agree with, and I think it’s important that people understand that it’s our policies, and policies that are in place for everybody,” he said.
Board President Jamie Ortiz said board policies were violated, and those policies were put in place for a reason.
“I feel, no matter what we do as a board, we’re going to be criticized,” she said. “And I feel that we need to make a statement, to make that known, that we’re in complete and utter disbelief that this public record happened.
Ortiz made the motion to censure Milliken-Dixon. The resolution censured Milliken Dixon for violations of board policy and her obligations as a board member, and required her to participate in Ohio Public Records Act training.
“This does not come lightly,” Ortiz said. “We’re just criticized every way we turn, we’re criticized. We can’t do anything right. Nobody realizes we’re human. Nobody gives us that ... latitude. They think that we sit up here and we don’t have feelings, and that is not the case. It’s very troubling that they don’t realize that nobody ever asks how we’re doing, but we’re supposed to ask how everybody else is doing.”
She said she felt like the board’s hand was being forced.
Milliken Dixon read a statement before the vote. She said she set out to learn the facets of the schools when she joined the board.
“I went to schools, I listened to staff, I learned about programs, I wanted to absorb all the knowledge I could get, so that I could effectively be a member of this board,” she said. “The already-deteriorating culture at Geneva schools lends itself to staff approaching me with their concerns. I did not create the dissension, I merely listened to staff concerns and relayed them to our superintendent.
“It is my opinion that staff should feel comfortable communicating with any board member,” she said. “However, I did write an email that contained inaccurate and possibly misleading information. I take full responsibility for mistakenly stating that my personal phone number and email could be a way to circumvent a public records request. I also made statements that led some to believe I was encouraging a Geneva schools employee to disobey board policy. My intent was nothing of the kind.”
Milliken Dixon apologized, and said her intent was to protect an employee, rather than put an employee in a difficult position.
“At school board trainings, they teach us a lot about trust, and the trust in this district has been systematically disassembled,” she said. “I didn’t start it, I’ve just been here to witness it.”
She said she is doing her best, every day.
The board approved the censure, with board members Amber Metzler and Milliken Dixon voting no, and Ortiz, Arndt and board member Sarah Fisher voting yes.
In other business:
• The board approved the design phase submission for the new board office for the district.
Lillie said funds for the building is left over from the bond issue from construction of the new schools, Lillie said.
About $2.1 million was available at the start of the project.
“It is capital project funds, and capital project funds only,” he said.
• Next month, the district will be rolling out the three-year strategic plan, Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said.
• The board approved purchasing a number of new school buses.
Hrina-Treharn said there were six buses the district could purchase, and they are being held for the district.
The district is using ESSERS funds for the purchase, she said.
• The board approved a reduction in force to eliminate unfilled teaching positions.
Hrina-Treharn said the move does not impact any employee contracts.
