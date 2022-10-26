ASHTABULA — A hearty dinner awaits the needy and homebound on Thanksgiving Day, thanks to G.O. Soup Kitchen’s free dinner to go.
G.O. Community Development Corp., formerly G.O. Ministries, has been providing Thanksgiving meals for many years, said Drew Thomas, president of the GODC board of directors.
Changing from on-site to to-go dinners came about in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic, he said.
Residents may pick up dinners from 10-11 a.m. Nov. 24 at G.O. Development CDC, 3703 Station Ave., Ashtabula. The menu will include turkey, yams, stuffing, greens, a roll and pie.
Meals will be delivered to homebound residents between 10 a.m. and noon Thanksgiving Day.
Residents must call Thomas at 216-780-3845 to register for a delivery. Leave voicemail, including name, address, telephone number and how many dinners are needed.
Deliveries are only for people who have no way of picking up meals, he said.
Anyone who would like to volunteer to serve meals should report to G.O. Soup Kitchen by 7 a.m. Nov. 24.
Anyone who would like to deliver meals to six locations with your own vehicle should arrive at G.O. at 9 a.m. Nov. 24.
Anyone who would like to donate to G.O. Soup Kitchen, make checks payable to G.O. Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 1173, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
G.O. Community Development Center continues the work started years ago by the Rev. John Salter and his late wife, Mae Salters, to reach the needs of area families.
