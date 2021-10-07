ASHTABULA — With winter weather around the corner, the G.O. Community Development Corporation is helping to keep residents warm.
G.O. CDC will distribute winter boots and apparel to the needy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at 3703 Station Ave (the former Thurgood Marshall Elementary School).
“We will order you boots if your size is not in stock,” said G.O. CDC Director Frances Norman.
Walk-ins welcome, but for faster service recipients should preregister at http://forms.go-cdc.org by Oct. 16.
Coats, hats, gloves and winter apparel will be available, while supplies last. Adults must bring identification and must be present to receive items.
Free COVID vaccines also will be available.
G.O. CDC, a non-profit organization since 1999, is the result of the research, planning and coordination of John and the late Mae Salters and the Salters family. The Salters’ vision is to provide a family center committed to providing food, clothing and help for the community.
For more information, call Norman at 440-344-8278.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.