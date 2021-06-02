ASHTABULA — Area residents know summer is officially here when the G.O. Community Development Corporation hosts its annual barbecue fundraising event.
Ribs and chicken dinners and fried fish dinners will be served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until sold out, on Friday. Cost is $16 for rib dinner; $15 for chicken and $13 for fish. Two sides come with each dinner. Delivery is available for orders of five dinners or more.
Call 440-997-0040 or 440-319-4496 to order dinners for delivery or call ahead to place a order for pickup. Proceeds to benefit different programs, including the mobile food pantry from 10 a.m. to noon June 21, at the G.O. CDC at 3703 Station Ave., Ashtabula.
G.O. CDC provides food, clothing and help in many ways to the community throughout the year.
The non-profit agency mans a soup kitchen, a recreation center and gym, a clothing bank and other outreach activities. They work with Birthcare, Helping Independent Parents and other groups. It hosts a free Thanksgiving dinner, a Christmas party where they give out free toys and gifts plus food giveaways at various times throughout the year.
The Rev. John Salters of Ashtabula and his late wife, Mae, who passed away in 2014, were instrumental in getting GO Ministries going.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.