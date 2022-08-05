ASHTABULA — Area children can start the school year off on the right foot at G.O. Community Development Corporation’s back-to-school giveaway.
A free pair of school shoes, backpacks, school supplies and children’s undergarments will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at G.O. CDC at 3703 Station Ave.
“We will have face painting and serving a free lunch and ice cream for all the children,” said Frances Norman, director. “It’s a day for the kids.”
Parents or guardians must accompany children.
Registration is available online at gocdc.org.
Any specialty shoe size can be ordered.
The shoes will be prepackaged and each pair will come with two pairs of socks.
A non-profit organization since 1999, G.O. CDC also houses the Helping Independent Parents program, which gives formula, diapers and wipes out to those in need.
HIP coordinator Julie Lattimer said they have regular formula and some specialty formula in stock. They also provide baby clothes and other needs for infants and mothers.
The soup kitchen, gymnasium and many other services are now open.
G.O. CDC is the result of the research, planning and coordination of John and the late Mae Salters and the Salters family. The Salters’ vision is to provide a family center committed to providing food, clothing and help for the community.
The group is always looking for volunteers.
For more information, call 440-997-0040.
