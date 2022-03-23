JEFFERSON — John Furman was sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison on Monday, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office.
After a four-day trial in February, Furman was convicted of one count of kidnapping and one count of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, according to court records.
Furman was sentenced to 10 years in prison on both the kidnapping and rape charges, and was sentenced to two years in prison on the domestic violence charge, to be served concurrently with the sentence on the other charge.
He was sentenced under the Reagan Tokes Act, which, according to the Ohio Sentencing Commission, allows indefinite sentences for felonies of the first and second degree.
Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole commended the victim for coming forward in this case, and thanked law enforcement involved.
