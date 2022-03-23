Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder is possible early. Low near 45F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.