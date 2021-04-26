CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a new real estate office in the city on Friday afternoon.
The Berkshire Hathaway Home Services-The Rick Furmage Team was welcomed to the city with a ribbon-cutting and grand-opening celebration at 219 Washington Street.
Furmage said the Conneaut area was a slow area for real estate for a number of years, but has become a much hotter market.
“The last five years it has moved to the top. We wanted to have a local presence,” he said.
The real estate company is owned by David Masuri who has 30 offices with 600 employees, Furmage said. He said there are four offices in Ashtabula County including Conneaut, Ashtabula, Jefferson and Roaming Shores.
He said he has a team of 10 agents and some independent agents that work for the group as well.
Many Conneaut area business leaders attended the event along with state and local politicians.
“It’s great to have new businesses in Conneaut,” said Councilman Terry Moisio.
Conneaut City Manager James Hockaday seconded that idea.
“I’ll take 30 more [businesses]. It’s great. I love to see this building go back into active use,” he said.
